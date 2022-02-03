Australia Has A$8.356 Billion Trade Surplus In December

(RTTNews) - Australia posted a merchandise trade surplus of A$8.356 billion in December, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday.

That's down from the upwardly revised A$9.756 billion surplus in November (originally A$9.423 billion).

Exports rose A$360 million or 1.0 percent on month to A$45.320 billion, slowing from 2.0 percent in the previous month.

Imports climbed A$1.761 billion or 5.0 percent on month to A$36.964 billion, down from the upwardly revised 8.3 percent increase a month earlier (originally 6 percent).