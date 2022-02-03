|
03.02.2022 01:55:12
Australia Has A$8.356 Billion Trade Surplus In December
(RTTNews) - Australia posted a merchandise trade surplus of A$8.356 billion in December, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday.
That's down from the upwardly revised A$9.756 billion surplus in November (originally A$9.423 billion).
Exports rose A$360 million or 1.0 percent on month to A$45.320 billion, slowing from 2.0 percent in the previous month.
Imports climbed A$1.761 billion or 5.0 percent on month to A$36.964 billion, down from the upwardly revised 8.3 percent increase a month earlier (originally 6 percent).
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Entercom Communications Corp. Registered Shs -A-
|2,34
|-3,31%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWall Street schlussendlich im Plus -- ATX beendet Handel fester -- DAX letztlich wenig bewegt -- Börse in Japan schließt freundlich - Feiertag in China
Der heimische Markt wies zur Wochenmitte grüne Vorzeichen aus. Der deutsche Leitindex konnte seine Zuschläge letztlich nicht halten. An der Wall Street ging es aufwärts. Die Börse in Tokio notierte am Mittwoch fester.