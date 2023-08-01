Australia Home Loans Ease 1.0% In June

(RTTNews) - The total value of home loans in Australia was down a seasonally adjusted 1.0 percent on month and 18.2 percent on year in June, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday - standing at A$24.60 billion.

Owner-occupied home loans were down 2.8 percent on month and 19.9 percent on year at A$15.91 billion, while investment lending rose 2.6 percent on month and shed 15.0 percent on year at A$8.69 billion.

Loans for business construction dropped 12.3 percent on month and gained 3.7 percent on year at A$2,33 billion, while the purchase of business property sank 11.4 percent on month and 15.4 percent on year to A$5.23 billion.