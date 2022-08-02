02.08.2022 03:47:16

Australia Home Loans Sink 3.3% In June

(RTTNews) - The total value of owner-occupied home loans in Australia was down a seasonally adjusted 3.3 percent on month in June, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday - coming in at A$20.50 billion.

That missed expectations for a decline of 3.0 percent following the 2.1 percent increase in May.

Investment lending fell 6.3 percent on month to A$10.48 billion, while overall home loans sank 4.4 percent on month to A$30.97 billion.

On a yearly basis, owner-occupied home loans shed 9.6 percent and investment lending jumped 17.3 percent, so total home loans dipped 2.0 percent.

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Konflikt um Taiwan belastet Dienstagshandel: US-Börsen schwächer -- ATX schlussendlich mit Verlusten -- DAX notierte letztlich schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schließen tiefer
Anleger in Wien zeigten sich am Dienstag verunsichert. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt dominierten die Verkäufer. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich auf rotem Terrain. Die Märkte in Asien gaben im Dienstagshandel letztlich nach.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen