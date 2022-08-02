Britische Pfund - Australischer Dollar - Kurs (GBP - AUD)
Australia Home Loans Sink 3.3% In June
(RTTNews) - The total value of owner-occupied home loans in Australia was down a seasonally adjusted 3.3 percent on month in June, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday - coming in at A$20.50 billion.
That missed expectations for a decline of 3.0 percent following the 2.1 percent increase in May.
Investment lending fell 6.3 percent on month to A$10.48 billion, while overall home loans sank 4.4 percent on month to A$30.97 billion.
On a yearly basis, owner-occupied home loans shed 9.6 percent and investment lending jumped 17.3 percent, so total home loans dipped 2.0 percent.
