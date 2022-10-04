04.10.2022 02:42:22

Australia Home Loans Slip 2.7% On Month In August

(RTTNews) - The total value of owner-occupied home loans in Australia was down a seasonally adjusted 2.7 percent on month in August, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday, coming in at A$18.54 billion.

That exceeded expectations for a contraction of 3.5 percent following the 7.0 percent drop in July.

Investment lending sank 4.8 percent on month at A$8.85 billion after dropped 11.2 percent in the previous month.

Overall housing loans were down 3.4 percent on month at A$27.39 billion.

On a yearly basis, owner-occupied loans were down 15.1 percent, investment lending fell 6.4 percent and overall loans dropped 12.5 percent.

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Stimmung hellt sich auf: Wall Street schließt mit deutlichen Aufschlägen -- ATX und DAX schließen mit kräftigen Aufschlägen -- Japans Börse letztlich in Grün -- Feiertag in China
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt schlossen am Dienstag auf einem deutlich erhöhten Niveau. Die US-Börsen verbuchten am Dienstag starke Aufschläge. In Japan wurden deutliche Gewinne verzeichnet, in China wurde feiertagsbedingt nicht gehandelt.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen