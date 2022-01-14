14.01.2022 01:39:47

Australia Home Loans Surge In November

(RTTNews) - The value of owner-occupied home loans in Australia jumped a seasonally adjusted 7.6 percent on month in November, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Friday - coming in at A$21.34 billion.

That beat forecasts for a flat reading following the 4.1 percent decline in October.

Investment lending gained 3.8 percent on month to A$10.10 billion, accelerating from 1.1 percent in October, bringing the value of overall home loans to A$31.44 billion - up 6.3 percent.

On a yearly basis, overall lending was up 33.2 percent, owner-occupied lending gains 17.2 percent and investment lending surged 86.9 percent.

Construction lending was down 35.2 percent on month but up 45.6 percent on year at A$1.63 billion.

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Entercom Communications Corp. Registered Shs -A- 2,46 0,00% Entercom Communications Corp. Registered Shs -A-

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen beenden Handelstag mit Verlusten -- ATX schließt schwächer -- DAX letztlich im Plus -- Märkte in Fernost schlussendlich überwiegend mit Verlusten
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab im Donnerstagshandel nach, wogegen der deutsche Leitindex leicht zulegen konnte. An den US-Börsen ging es am Donnerstag abwärts. Die Indizes in Asien verzeichneten indes überwiegend Abgaben.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen