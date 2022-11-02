Britische Pfund - Australischer Dollar - Kurs (GBP - AUD)
|
02.11.2022 02:31:10
Australia Home Loans Tumble 9.3% In September
(RTTNews) - The total value of owner-occupied home loans in Australia was down a seasonally adjusted 9.3 percent on month in September, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday - standing at A$16.81 billion.
That was well shy of expectations for a decline of 2.6 percent following the 2.7 percent contraction in August.
Investment lending was down 6.0 percent on month at A$8.33 billion after slipping 4.8 percent in the previous month.
Overall loans dropped 8.2 percent on month to A$25.14 billion.
On a yearly basis, overall loans sank 18.5 percent, owner-occupied home loans dropped 19.9 percent and investment lending declined 15.3 percent.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFed-Zinsentscheid sorgt für Verkaufsdruck: Wall Street beendet Handel schwächer -- ATX und DAX schließen tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Minus
Der heimische wie auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt schlossen am Donnerstag tiefrot. Die Wall Street zeigtw sich mit negativer Tendenz. Die Börsen in China beendeten den Handel am Donnerstag mit Verlusten - in Tokio blieb der Handel wegen eines Feiertages geschlossen.