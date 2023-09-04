Australia Household Spending Falls For First Time Since 2021

(RTTNews) - Australia's household spending declined for the first time since 2021 in July amid the cost-of-living crisis, data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics revealed Monday.

Household spending dropped 0.7 percent in July from a year ago, in contrast to the 2.2 percent increase in June. This was the first decline since February 2021.

Households have curbed their spending over the past twelve months amid higher interest rates and inflation, ABS head of business statistics Robert Ewing said.

Spending on discretionary goods and services dropped for the fourth straight month. Spending was down 3.3 percent.

Meanwhile, non-discretionary spending rose 1.7 percent, which was the lowest growth rate since early 2021.

Data showed that spending on goods posted its largest decline since July 2021 with a 4.1 percent fall, while spending on services rose 2.4 percent.

Another data from the ABS showed that business inventories decreased 1.9 percent sequentially in the June quarter, confounding expectations for an increase of 0.4 percent.

Company gross operating profits registered a double-digit annual decline of 13.1 percent, which was worse than forecast of 1.9 percent drop.