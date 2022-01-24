Australia Inflation Data Due On Tuesday

(RTTNews) - Australia will on Tuesday release Q4 numbers for consumer prices, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

Inflation is tipped to rise 1.0 percent on quarter and 3.2 percent on year, up from 0.8 percent on quarter and 3.0 percent on year in the three months prior. The Reserve Bank of Australia's trimmed mean is expected to rise 0.7 percent on quarter and 2.4 percent on year, while the weighted median is pegged at 0.7 percent on quarter and 2.3 percent on year.

South Korea will see an advance estimate for Q4 gross domestic product, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 0.9 percent on quarter and 3.7 percent on year. That follows the 0.3 percent quarterly increase and the 4.0 percent yearly gain in the previous three months.