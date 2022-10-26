Australia Inflation Data Due On Wednesday

(RTTNews) - Australia will on Wednesday release Q3 figures for consumer prices, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

Overall inflation is expected to rise 1.6 percent on quarter and 7.0 percent on year after gaining 1.8 percent on quarter and 6.1 percent on year in the three months prior.

The trimmed mean is expected to add 1.5 percent on quarter and 5.6 percent on year after rising 1.5 percent on quarter and 4.9 percent on year in the previous three months. The weighted median is called higher by 1.5 percent on quarter and 4.8 percent on year, up from 1.4 percent on quarter and 4.2 percent on year in Q2.

Japan will see final August results for its leading and coincident indexes; previously, their scores were 98.9 and 100.1, respectively.

Singapore will provide September numbers for industrial production, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 1.1 percent on month and 1.3 percent on year after gaining 2.0 percent on month and 0.5 percent on year in August.