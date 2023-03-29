|
29.03.2023 00:00:02
Australia Inflation Data Due On Wednesday
(RTTNews) - Australia will on Wednesday release February figures for consumer prices, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The annual inflation rate is pegged at 7.1 percent, slowing from 7.4 percent in January.
China will see February figures for industrial profits; in January, profits were up 0.8 percent on year.
Thailand will release February numbers for imports, exports and trade balance. Imports are expected to rise 2.1 percent, down from 5.5 percent in January. Exports are called lower by an annual 7.0 percent after slipping 4.5 percent in the previous month. The trade deficit is pegged at $1.90 billion following the $4.65 billion shortfall a month earlier.
The central bank in Thailand also will wrap up its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates. The central bank is expected to hike its benchmark lending rate by 25 basis points, from 1.50 percent to 1.75 percent.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX legt kräftig zu -- DAX klar im Plus -- Wall Street vorbörslich im Plus -- Asiens Aktienmärkte letztlich mehrheitlich mit Gewinnen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich zur Wochenmitte stärker. Der deutsche Leitindex verbucht Gewinne. Die US-Börsen bewegen sich vorbörslich in der Gewinnzone. Asiens Börsen präsentierten sich am Mittwoch mehrheitlich fester.