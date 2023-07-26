Australia Inflation Data On Tap For Wednesday

(RTTNews) - Australia will on Wednesday release Q2 numbers for consumer prices, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

Inflation is expected to rise 1.0 percent on quarter and 5.4 percent on year, moderating from 1.6 percent on quarter and 5.6 percent on year in the three months prior.

The trimmed mean is expected to rise 1.1 percent on quarter and 5.9 percent on year, down from 1.2 percent on quarter and 6.6 percent on year in the previous three months. The weighted median is called higher by 1.1 percent on quarter and 5.4 percent on year, down from 1.2 percent on quarter and 5.8 percent on year in the first quarter.

Japan will provide June figures for producer prices, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 1.4 percent on year - slowing from 1.6 percent in May.

Singapore will see June numbers for industrial production, with expectations for an increase of 3.8 percent on month and a fall of 6.8 percent on year. That follows declines of 3.9 percent on month and 10.8 percent on year in May.

Thailand will release June data for imports, exports and trade balance. In May, imports were down 3.4 percent on year and exports fell 4.6 percent for a trade deficit of $1.80 billion.