Britische Pfund - Australischer Dollar

1,9119
 AUD
-0,0008
-0,04 %
25.02.2026 01:43:26

Australia Inflation Holds Steady At 3.8%

(RTTNews) - Consumer prices in Australia were up a seasonally adjusted 3.8 percent on year in January, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday - unchanged from the December reading following an upward revision from 3.6 percent.

On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, inflation rose 0.5 percent.

The largest contributors to annual inflation were housing (+6.8 percent), food and non-alcoholic beverages (+3.1 percent) and recreation and culture (+3.7 percent).

Trimmed mean inflation was 3.4 percent, up from 3.3% in the 12 months to December 2025. The weighted mean was steady at 3.8 percent.

24.02.26 Depot-Update: Die Q4-Strategie von George Soros
23.02.26 So hat die Deutsche Bank im vierten Quartal 2025 investiert: Aktien von NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple & Co.
22.02.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 8
22.02.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 8: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
21.02.26 KW 8: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

ATX letztlich tiefrot -- DAX schließt kaum verändert -- Wall Street schlussendlich sehr stark -- Asiens Börsen gehen uneinheitlich aus dem Handel
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab am Dienstag kräftig nach. Der deutsche Leitindex ging nahezu unverändert aus dem Handel. Die US-Börsen befanden sich im Plus. Die asiatischen Börse schlugen am Dienstag unterschiedliche Richtungen ein.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

