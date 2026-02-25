|
25.02.2026 01:43:26
Australia Inflation Holds Steady At 3.8%
(RTTNews) - Consumer prices in Australia were up a seasonally adjusted 3.8 percent on year in January, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday - unchanged from the December reading following an upward revision from 3.6 percent.
On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, inflation rose 0.5 percent.
The largest contributors to annual inflation were housing (+6.8 percent), food and non-alcoholic beverages (+3.1 percent) and recreation and culture (+3.7 percent).
Trimmed mean inflation was 3.4 percent, up from 3.3% in the 12 months to December 2025. The weighted mean was steady at 3.8 percent.
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX letztlich tiefrot -- DAX schließt kaum verändert -- Wall Street schlussendlich sehr stark -- Asiens Börsen gehen uneinheitlich aus dem Handel
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab am Dienstag kräftig nach. Der deutsche Leitindex ging nahezu unverändert aus dem Handel. Die US-Börsen befanden sich im Plus. Die asiatischen Börse schlugen am Dienstag unterschiedliche Richtungen ein.