Australia Inflation Holds Steady At 3.8%

(RTTNews) - Consumer prices in Australia were up a seasonally adjusted 3.8 percent on year in January, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday - unchanged from the December reading following an upward revision from 3.6 percent.

On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, inflation rose 0.5 percent.

The largest contributors to annual inflation were housing (+6.8 percent), food and non-alcoholic beverages (+3.1 percent) and recreation and culture (+3.7 percent).

Trimmed mean inflation was 3.4 percent, up from 3.3% in the 12 months to December 2025. The weighted mean was steady at 3.8 percent.