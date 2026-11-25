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25.11.2026 06:03:36
Australia Inflation Rises To 4.9%
(RTTNews) - Australia inflation accelerated in October on housing and transport cost, data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed Wednesday.
Consumer price inflation rose to 4.9 percent in October from 4.3 percent in September.
"Housing was the largest contributor to annual inflation in October, rising by 6.4 percent compared to a rise of 5.2 percent in the 12 months to September," ABS head of price statistics Rachael McCririck said.
The 6.4 percent growth in housing reflected increases for electricity and new dwellings expenditure.
Transport was the second largest contributor to annual inflation in October, rising by 10.6 percent due to higher automotive fuel prices.
Trimmed mean annual inflation rose to 3.8 percent in October from 3.6 percent in September.
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