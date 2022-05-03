Australia Interest Rate Decision Due On Tuesday

(RTTNews) - The Reserve Bank of Australia will wrap up its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The RBA is expected by many to boost its benchmark lending rate to 0.25 percent from the current 0.10 percent.

Australia also will see April's inflation forecast from TD Securities and the Melbourne Institute; in March, inflation was pegged at 0.8 percent.

New Zealand will release March figures for building permits; in February, building permits were up 10.5 percent on month.

South Korea will provide April numbers for consumer prices, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 0.4 percent on month and 4.4 percent on year. In March, inflation was up 0.7 percent on month and 4.1 percent on year.

Hong Kong will see an advance estimate for Q1 GDP; in the previous three months, GDP was up 0.2 percent on quarter and 4.8 percent on year.

Several of the regional bourses are off on Tuesday, including Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia (Eid-ul-Fitr); China (Labor Day); and Japan (Constitution Day).