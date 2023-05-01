Australia Job Ads Fall For Third Month

(RTTNews) - Australia's job advertisements decreased again in April, though slightly, data released by ANZ showed on Monday.

The ANZ-Indeed job advertisements dropped 0.3 percent month-on-month in April, following a 2.7 percent fall in March.

The number of job ads remained 52.5 percent higher than the pre-pandemic level and appeared unlikely to return to historical levels without a major shock, the data showed.

"Job Ads edged down slightly in April to be 7.7 percent lower than the September 2022 peak," ANZ Senior Economist Catherine Birch said.

"But the level remains very high, signalling significant unfilled labour demand, and is consistent with solid employment gains."

On a yearly basis, job advertisements declined 5.4 percent in April, almost in line with the 5.3 percent fall a month ago.