Australia Job Ads Grow In February

(RTTNews) - Australia's job advertisements rose for the first time in three months in February, data released by ANZ showed on Monday.

Job advertisements increased 8.4 percent month-on-month in February, after a 0.7 percent decline in January.

"The February increase reinforces the view we expressed last month that job ads hadn't yet peaked, with labor demand continuing to grow and job-switching expected to rise," ANZ Senior Economist Catherine Birch said.

On a yearly basis, job advertisements accelerated 31.5 percent in February, following a 27.3 percent growth in the previous month.