Australia Jobless Rate 4.7% In September

(RTTNews) - Australia posted a seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 4.7 percent in September, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday.

That missed forecasts for 4.6 percent and was unchanged from the August reading following a revision from 4.6 percent.

The Australian economy lost 39.3K jobs last month versus expectations for an increase of 19.6K jobs following the downwardly revised addition of 29.3K in the previous month (originally 39.5K)

The participation rate came in at 66.8 percent, missing forecasts for 67.0 percent, which would have been unchanged.