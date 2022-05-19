Britische Pfund - Australischer Dollar - Kurs (GBP - AUD)
19.05.2022 03:37:56
Australia Jobless Rate Eases To 3.9% In April
(RTTNews) - The unemployment rate in Australia came in at a seasonally adjusted 3.9 percent in April, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday - in line with expectations and down from 4.0 percent in March.
The Australian economy added 4,000 jobs last month - well shy of expectations for the addition of 30,000 jobs following the gain of 17,900 jobs in the previous month.
Full-time employment added 92,400 jobs, but that was largely offset by the loss of 88,400 part-time jobs.
The participation rate fell to 66.3, missing expectations for 66.4 - which would have been unchanged.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerStagflationsängste: Wall Street beendet Sitzung niedriger -- ATX schließt im Plus -- DAX schlussendlich klar auf rotem Terrain -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich überwiegend mit Verlusten
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte am Donnerstag seine Verluste abschütteln, wogegen der deutsche Markt kräftig unter Druck stand. Die US-Börsen schlugen am Donnerstag den Weg nach unten ein. Auch an Asiens Börse waren teils deutliche Minuszeichen zu sehen.