19.05.2022 03:37:56

Australia Jobless Rate Eases To 3.9% In April

(RTTNews) - The unemployment rate in Australia came in at a seasonally adjusted 3.9 percent in April, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday - in line with expectations and down from 4.0 percent in March.

The Australian economy added 4,000 jobs last month - well shy of expectations for the addition of 30,000 jobs following the gain of 17,900 jobs in the previous month.

Full-time employment added 92,400 jobs, but that was largely offset by the loss of 88,400 part-time jobs.

The participation rate fell to 66.3, missing expectations for 66.4 - which would have been unchanged.

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Stagflationsängste: Wall Street beendet Sitzung niedriger -- ATX schließt im Plus -- DAX schlussendlich klar auf rotem Terrain -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich überwiegend mit Verlusten
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte am Donnerstag seine Verluste abschütteln, wogegen der deutsche Markt kräftig unter Druck stand. Die US-Börsen schlugen am Donnerstag den Weg nach unten ein. Auch an Asiens Börse waren teils deutliche Minuszeichen zu sehen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen