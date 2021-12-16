|
16.12.2021 01:39:13
Australia Jobless Rate Sinks To 4.6% In November
(RTTNews) - The unemployment rate in Australia came in at a seasonally adjusted 4.6 percent in November, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday.
That blew away forecasts for 5.0 percent and was down sharply from 5.2 percent in October.
The Australian economy also added 366,100 jobs last month - again crushing expectations for an increase of 205,000 jobs following the loss of 46,300 jobs in the previous month.
The participation rate was 66.1 percent, also beating forecasts for 65.5 percent and up sharply from 64.7 percent a month earlier.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schließen nach Fed-Entscheid höher -- ATX schließt schwächer während der DAX leicht hinzugewinnt -- Asiatische Börsen letztendlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt fiel am Mittwoch unter sein Vortagesniveau, wogegegn der deutsche Leitindex leicht zulegen konnte. Am US-Aktienmarkt ging es zur Wochenmitte aufwärts. Die asiatischen Märkte zeigten sich zur Wochenmitte uneinheitlich.