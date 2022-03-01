Australia Manufacturing PMI Jumps In February - Markit

(RTTNews) - The manufacturing sector in Australia continued to expand in February, and at a faster pace, the latest survey from Markit Economics showed on Tuesday with a manufacturing PMI score of 57.0.

That's up from 55.1 in January, although it remains above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

This marks the twenty-first consecutive month in which the sector has grown. Following a brief contraction in January, manufacturing production improved in February. This was underpinned by faster demand growth and the easing of COVID-19 disruptions in Australia as the Omicron wave receded.

Foreign demand dipped, however, with supply constraints hampering new export orders growth. Better overall demand and output conditions led to the ramping up of hiring activity in the manufacturing sector.