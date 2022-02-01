Australia Manufacturing PMI Slows In January - Markit

(RTTNews) - The manufacturing sector in Australia continued to expand in January, albeit at a slower pace, the latest survey from Markit Economics showed on Tuesday with a manufacturing PMI score of 55.1.

That's down from 57.7 in December, although it remains above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

This marks the twentieth straight month in which the sector grew, though the rate of expansion fell to a five-month low.

Manufacturing output contracted for the first time in five months even as demand continued to rise in January. According to panelists, the COVID-19 Omicron wave added to existing supply and labor challenges, hampering production. Foreign demand was also adversely affected, declining at the start of 2022.