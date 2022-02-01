|
01.02.2022 02:10:41
Australia Manufacturing PMI Slows In January - Markit
(RTTNews) - The manufacturing sector in Australia continued to expand in January, albeit at a slower pace, the latest survey from Markit Economics showed on Tuesday with a manufacturing PMI score of 55.1.
That's down from 57.7 in December, although it remains above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.
This marks the twentieth straight month in which the sector grew, though the rate of expansion fell to a five-month low.
Manufacturing output contracted for the first time in five months even as demand continued to rise in January. According to panelists, the COVID-19 Omicron wave added to existing supply and labor challenges, hampering production. Foreign demand was also adversely affected, declining at the start of 2022.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
Börse aktuell - Live TickerGewinne an den US-Börsen -- ATX schließt im Plus -- DAX geht stärker aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen fahren letztlich Gewinne ein
Der ATX zeigte sich am letzten Handelstag im Januar mit Aufschlägen. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es ebenfalls nach oben. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich zum Wochenstart in Grün. Anleger in Asien reagierten am Montag mit Käufen.