01.02.2022 02:10:41

Australia Manufacturing PMI Slows In January - Markit

(RTTNews) - The manufacturing sector in Australia continued to expand in January, albeit at a slower pace, the latest survey from Markit Economics showed on Tuesday with a manufacturing PMI score of 55.1.

That's down from 57.7 in December, although it remains above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

This marks the twentieth straight month in which the sector grew, though the rate of expansion fell to a five-month low.

Manufacturing output contracted for the first time in five months even as demand continued to rise in January. According to panelists, the COVID-19 Omicron wave added to existing supply and labor challenges, hampering production. Foreign demand was also adversely affected, declining at the start of 2022.

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Entercom Communications Corp. Registered Shs -A- 2,42 6,14% Entercom Communications Corp. Registered Shs -A-

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Gewinne an den US-Börsen -- ATX schließt im Plus -- DAX geht stärker aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen fahren letztlich Gewinne ein
Der ATX zeigte sich am letzten Handelstag im Januar mit Aufschlägen. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es ebenfalls nach oben. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich zum Wochenstart in Grün. Anleger in Asien reagierten am Montag mit Käufen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen