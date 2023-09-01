Britische Pfund - Australischer Dollar - Kurs (GBP - AUD)
|
01.09.2023 01:07:39
Australia Manufacturing PMI Steady In August - Judo Bank
(RTTNews) - The manufacturing sector in Australia continued to contract in August, and at a steady pace, the latest survey from Judo Bank revealed on Friday with a manufacturing PMI score of 49.6.
That's unchanged from the July reading and it remains beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.
Underpinning the latest worsening of manufacturing sector conditions was another fall in overall new orders. Incoming new work declined at a fractionally higher rate compared to July as rising prices, softening economic conditions, and continued destocking efforts at clients led to reduced demand.
Foreign sales similarly worsened though at a markedly slower rate in August. As a result, Australian manufacturing output shrank for the ninth month in a row. The pace of contraction was only marginal, however, with firms continuing to work through their backlogged work.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Eurozonen-Inflationsdaten: Wall Street schlussendlich uneinheitlich -- ATX schließt im Minus -- DAX beendet Handel unter 16.000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich am Donnerstag letztendlich schwächer, während der deutsche Leitindex klar im Plus stand. Die Wall Street bewegte sich am Donnerstag in verschiedene Richtungen. Die Märkte in Fernost entwickelten sich am Donnerstag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.