Australia Manufacturing PMI Unchanged At 52.0 - S&P Global

(RTTNews) - The manufacturing sector in Australia continued to expand in July, and at a steady pace, the latest survey from S&P Global revealed on Friday with a manufacturing purchasing managers index score of 52.0.

That's unchanged from the June reading, and it remains above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

The expansion was concentrated in the service sector amid a slight dip in manufacturing output. Growth in overall new orders was broad-based by sector, however. After having softened in successive months from April's recent high, cost pressures picked up in August, but charge inflation retreated to its least marked since the start of 2026.

The survey also showed that the services PMI came in 52.9, down from 53.6 in the previous month, and the composite PMI slipped to 52.5 from 53.2.

Sustained growth in services activity was behind the latest expansion of the Australian economy in August, with manufacturing output just tipping into contraction. Where goods producers reported lower production, they attributed this to disruptions related to staffing issues, longer wait times on input deliveries and cost pressures.