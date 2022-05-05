Australia March Trade Surplus A$9.314 Billion

(RTTNews) - Australia posted a merchandise trade surplus of A$9.314 billion in March, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday.

That topped expectations for a surplus of A$8.5 billion and was up from A$7.457 billion in February.

Imports fell A$1.949 billion or 5.0 percent A$40.139 billion, driven by decreases in imports of processed industrial supplies.

Exports fell A$72 million (0 percent) to A$49.453 billion, driven by falls in exports of non-monetary gold and cereal grains and cereal preparations.