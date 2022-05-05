Britische Pfund - Australischer Dollar - Kurs (GBP - AUD)
|
05.05.2022 03:53:58
Australia March Trade Surplus A$9.314 Billion
(RTTNews) - Australia posted a merchandise trade surplus of A$9.314 billion in March, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday.
That topped expectations for a surplus of A$8.5 billion and was up from A$7.457 billion in February.
Imports fell A$1.949 billion or 5.0 percent A$40.139 billion, driven by decreases in imports of processed industrial supplies.
Exports fell A$72 million (0 percent) to A$49.453 billion, driven by falls in exports of non-monetary gold and cereal grains and cereal preparations.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSteigende Rezessionsangst: ATX und DAX verlieren erneut - Asiatische Börsen überwiegend schwächer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt dreht nach einem freundlichen Handelsstart deutlich ins Minus. Auch der DAX verliert am Freitag erneut. Auf dem chinesischen Festland und in Hongkong geht es deutlich bergab, der japanische Nikkei stieg nach einer längeren Feiertagspause aber an.