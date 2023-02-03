03.02.2023 02:05:01

Australia Overall Home Loans Sink 4.3% In December

(RTTNews) - The total value of overall home loans in Australia was down a seasonally adjusted 4.3 percent on month in December, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Friday - coming in at A$23.44 billion.

That missed expectations for a decline of 2.8 percent following the 3.8 percent drop in November.

Loans for owner-occupied homes fell 4.2 percent to A$15.55 billion and investment lending dropped 4.4 percent to A$7.89 billion.

On a yearly basis, overall loans plunged 29.3 percent, owner-occupied home loans tumbled 29.8 percent and investment lending dropped 28.3 percent.

