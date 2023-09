Australia Overall Home Loans Slip 1.2% In July

(RTTNews) - The total value of overall home loans in Australia was down a seasonally adjusted 1.2 percent on month in July, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Friday - coming in at A$24.19 billion.

Loans for owner-occupied homes fell 1.9 percent to A$15.57 billion, while investment lending eased 0.1 percent to A$8.62 billion.

On a yearly basis, owner-occupied home loans sank 17.5 percent, investment lending sank 7.2 percent and overall lending dropped 14.1 percent.

Fixed term loans rose 4.7 percent on month and 9.2 percent on year to A$2.30 billion.