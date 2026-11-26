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26.11.2026 01:37:34
Australia Private Capex Spikes 12.2% In Q3
(RTTNews) - Private new capital expenditure in Australia was up a seasonally adjusted 12.2 percent on quarter in the third quarter of 2026, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday - coming in at A$59.474 billion.
That exceeded expectations for an increase of 4.4 percent following the 3.6 percent contraction in the previous three months.
Capex for plant/machinery surged 23.1 percent on quarter after tumbling 8.9 percent in the three months prior.
Building capex was up 1.7 percent, easing from 2.1 percent in the second quarter.
On a yearly basis, overall capex rose 18.6 percent, plant/machinery capex jumped34.3 percent and building capex was up 4.5 percent.
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