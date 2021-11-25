25.11.2021 01:37:23

Australia Private Capital Expenditure Sinks 2.2% In Q3

(RTTNews) - Private capital expenditure in Australia was down a seasonally adjusted 2.2 percent on quarter in the third quarter of 2021, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday - coming in at A$32.699 billion.

That missed expectations for a fall of 2.0 percent following the 4.4 percent increase in the previous three months.

Building capex was down 0.2 percent on quarter at A$16.922 billion after rising 4.6 percent in Q2, while plant machinery capex dropped 4.1 percent to A$15.777 billion after gaining 4.3 percent in the three months prior.

On a yearly basis, overall capital spending was up 12.9 percent, while building capex rose 9.0 percent and plant machinery capex jumped 17.4 percent.

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Entercom Communications Corp. Registered Shs -A- 2,75 -3,51% Entercom Communications Corp. Registered Shs -A-

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street schlussendlich gespalten -- ATX legt bis zum Handelsende zu -- DAX letztlich schwächer -- Märkte in Fernost schließen ohne einheitliche Tendenz
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte am Mittwoch Gewinne verbuchen, während sich der DAX auf rotem Terrain bewegte. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich zur Wochenmitte uneinheitlich. An den Börsen in Asien ging es in verschiedene Richtungen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen