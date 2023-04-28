28.04.2023 03:45:17

Australia Private Sector Credit Adds 0.3% In March

(RTTNews) - Private sector credit in Australia was up 0.3 percent on month in March, the Reserve Bank of Australia said on Friday, easing from 0.4 percent in the previous month. On a yearly basis, credit was up 6.8 percent.

Housing credit was up 0.3 percent on month and 5.5 percent on year, while personal credit fell 0.3 percent on month and was flat on year and business credit gained 0.4 percent on month and 10.6 percent on year.

Broad money was up 0.6 percent on month and 6.8 percent on year.

