Australia Private Sector Credit Gains 0.3% In February

(RTTNews) - Private sector credit was up 0.3 percent on month in February, the Reserve Bank of Australia said on Friday - shy of expectations for 0.4 percent, which would have been unchanged.

On a yearly basis, private sector credit rose 7.6 percent.

Housing credit was up 0.3 percent on month and 5.8 percent on year, while personal credit was flat on month and rose 0.3 percent on year and business credit added 0.4 percent on month and 11.9 percent on year.

Broad money was up 0.1 percent on month and 7.0 percent on year.