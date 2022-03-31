|
31.03.2022 02:41:27
Australia Private Sector Credit Gains 0.6% On Month In February
(RTTNews) - Private sector credit in Australia was up 0.6 percent on month in February, the Reserve Bank of Australia said on Thursday - unchanged from the January reading.
Housing credit also rose 0.6 percent on month, while personal credit was flat and business credit gained 0.8 percent.
On a yearly basis, overall credit jumped 7.9 percent - accelerating from 7.6 percent in the previous month.
Housing credit gained an annual 7.8 percent, while personal credit fell 3.0 percent and business credit jumped 98 percent.
Broad money was up 0.3 percent on month and 8.8 percent on year.
