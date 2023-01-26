Australia Producer Price Data Due On Friday

(RTTNews) - Australia will on Friday release Q4 figures for producer prices, setting the pace for a light day in Asia-Pacific economic activity. In the previous three months, producer prices rose 1.9 percent on quarter and 6.4 percent on year.

Australia also will see Q4 data for import and export prices; in the three months prior, import prices were up 3.0 percent on quarter and export prices fell 3.6 percent.

Japan will see January data for Tokyo inflation; in December, both overall inflation and core CPI were up 4.0 percent on year.

Finally, the markets in Taiwan and China remain closed for the Lunar New Year holiday they return to action on Monday.