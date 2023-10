Australia Producer Price Data Due On Friday

(RTTNews) - Australia will on Friday release Q3 numbers for producer prices, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In the three months prior, producer prices rose 0.5 percent on quarter and 3.9 percent on year.

Japan will see October figures for Tokyo consumer prices; in September, overall Tokyo CPI was up 2.8 percent on year and core CPI rose 2.5 percent.

China will release September data for industrial profits, in August, profits slumped 11.7 percent on year.