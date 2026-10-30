|
30.10.2026 02:57:30
Australia Producer Prices Climb 1.1% In Q3
(RTTNews) - Final demand producer prices in Australia were up 1.1 percent on quarter in the third quarter of 2026, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Friday.
That exceeded expectations for an increase of 1.0 percent after adding 1.3 percent in the three months prior.
On a yearly basis, producer prices were steady at 3.6 percent.
Output of Building construction rose 1.3 percent, driven by Non-residential construction. Output of the Manufacturing industry fell 1.3 percent, driven by a decrease in Petroleum and coal product manufacturing.
Health care and social assistance prices rose, driven by General practice medical services (+2.5 percent) due to annual fee indexation for Medicare Benefits Schedule items.
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach EZB-Zinsentscheid: Dow geht schwächer aus dem Handel -- ATX schließt höher -- DAX schlussendlich über 26.000-Marke -- Asiens Börsen geben letztlich mehrheitlich ab - Nikkei stark
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich im Handel am Donnerstag aufwärts. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notierte ebenso in der Gewinnzone. Die US-Börsen bewegten sich in der Verlustzone. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Donnerstag uneinheitlich zu.