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30.10.2026 02:57:30

Australia Producer Prices Climb 1.1% In Q3

(RTTNews) - Final demand producer prices in Australia were up 1.1 percent on quarter in the third quarter of 2026, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Friday.

That exceeded expectations for an increase of 1.0 percent after adding 1.3 percent in the three months prior.

On a yearly basis, producer prices were steady at 3.6 percent.

Output of Building construction rose 1.3 percent, driven by Non-residential construction. Output of the Manufacturing industry fell 1.3 percent, driven by a decrease in Petroleum and coal product manufacturing.

Health care and social assistance prices rose, driven by General practice medical services (+2.5 percent) due to annual fee indexation for Medicare Benefits Schedule items.

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