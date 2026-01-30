Australia Producer Prices Rise 0.8% On Quarter In Q4

(RTTNews) - Producer prices in Australia were up 0.8 percent on quarter in the fourth quarter of 2025, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Friday.

That beat forecasts for an increase of 0.6 percent, which would have been unchanged.

The main contributors to the quarterly growth in final demand were property operators (+0.9 percent), due to high demand and rising rents for residential properties; and residential building construction (+1.3 percent), due to a modest increase in demand for property.

On a yearly basis, process jumped 3.5 percent - unchanged and matching expectations.