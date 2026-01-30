Britische Pfund - Australischer Dollar

1,9587
 AUD
-0,0029
-0,15 %
30.01.2026 01:45:17

Australia Producer Prices Rise 0.8% On Quarter In Q4

(RTTNews) - Producer prices in Australia were up 0.8 percent on quarter in the fourth quarter of 2025, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Friday.

That beat forecasts for an increase of 0.6 percent, which would have been unchanged.

The main contributors to the quarterly growth in final demand were property operators (+0.9 percent), due to high demand and rising rents for residential properties; and residential building construction (+1.3 percent), due to a modest increase in demand for property.

On a yearly basis, process jumped 3.5 percent - unchanged and matching expectations.

ATX beendet Handelstag tiefer -- DAX letztlich deutlich schwächer -- Dow zum Handelsende in Grün - Techwerte tiefer -- Asiens Börsen schließen im Plus
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegten sich am Donnerstag abwärts. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich uneins. In Fernost notierten die Börsen auf grünem Terrain.
