Australia Producer Prices Rise 1.3% On Quarter In Q4
(RTTNews) - Final demand producer prices were up 1.3 percent on quarter in the fourth quarter of 2021, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Friday - accelerating from 1.1 percent in the previous three months.
Individually, prices were up for: • Output of building construction (+2.9 percent), due to ongoing strong demand for housing and builders passing on rising material and labor costs. • Heavy and civil engineering construction (+1.4 percent), due to rises in steel, oil and labor costs supported by increased investment. • Motor vehicle and motor vehicle part manufacturing (+4.4 percent), due to ongoing shortages of semi-conductors and other components limiting production, restricting supply, and contributing to higher prices as demand for new vehicles remains strong. On a yearly basis, producer prices were up 3.7 percent, up from 2.9 percent in the three months prior.
