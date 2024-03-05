Britische Pfund - Australischer Dollar - Kurs (GBP - AUD)
05.03.2024
Australia Q4 Current Account Surplus A$11.8 Billion
(RTTNews) - Australia posted a seasonally adjusted current account surplus of A$11.8 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday.
That beat forecasts for a surplus of A$4.8 billion following the upwardly revised A$1.3 billion surplus in the previous three months (originally a A$0.2 billion shortfall).
The capital and financial account deficit was A$9.730 billion, a turnaround of A$13.214 billion on the third quarter 2023 surplus.
The net international investment liability position was A$836.635 billion at 31 December 2023.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Zinsentscheid der EZB: ATX stabil -- DAX höher -- Wall Street stärker -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich mit Verlusten
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Donnerstag wenig bewegt, während sich der deutsche Leitindex steigt. Die Wall Street zeigt sich am Donnerstag in Grün. An den Börsen in Fernost waren am Donnerstag Minuszeichen zu sehen.