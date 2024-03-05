Australia Q4 Current Account Surplus A$11.8 Billion

(RTTNews) - Australia posted a seasonally adjusted current account surplus of A$11.8 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday.

That beat forecasts for a surplus of A$4.8 billion following the upwardly revised A$1.3 billion surplus in the previous three months (originally a A$0.2 billion shortfall).

The capital and financial account deficit was A$9.730 billion, a turnaround of A$13.214 billion on the third quarter 2023 surplus.

The net international investment liability position was A$836.635 billion at 31 December 2023.