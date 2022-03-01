Australia Q4 Current Account Surplus Is A$12.677 Billion

(RTTNews) - Australia had a seasonally adjusted current account surplus of A$12.677 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday.

That missed expectations for a surplus of A$14.9 billion following the downwardly revised A$22.0 billion surplus in the three months prior (originally A$22.9 billion).

The balance on goods and services was a surplus of A$11.197 billion, a fall of A$818 million on the revised September quarter 2021 surplus of A$12.015 billion.

The fall in the balance on goods and services surplus of $0.8 billion is expected to detract 0.2 percentage points from the December quarter 2021 GDP quarterly movement.

The capital and financial account deficit fell A$8,916m to A$6.470 billion, while Australia's net IIP liability position was A$809.396 billion at 31 December 2021.