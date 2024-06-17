Australia Rate Decision On Tap For Tuesday

(RTTNews) - The Reserve Bank of Australia will wrap up its monetary policy meeting on Tuesday and then announce its decision on interest rates, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The RBA is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 4.35 percent.

South Korea will release May figures for imports, exports and trade balance. In April, imports were down 2.0 percent on year and exports rose an annual 11.7 percent for a trade surplus of $4.96 billion.

Singapore will provide May numbers for non-oil domestic exports, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 1.7 percent on month and a drop of 0.9 percent on year. That follows the 7.6 percent monthly jump and the 9.3 percent yearly decline in April, when the trade surplus was SGD4.525 billion.

Finally, the markets in Indonesia remain closed for Eid-al-Adha and will re-open on Wednesday.