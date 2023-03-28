Australia Retail Sales Add 0.2% In February

(RTTNews) - The total value of retail sales in Australia was up a seasonally adjusted 0.2 percent on month in February, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday - coming in at A$35.141 billion.

That exceeded expectations for an increase of 0.1 percent and was down from 1.9 percent in January.

Individually, sales were up for food, clothing, department store sales and cafes and restaurants. Sales were flat for household goods and down for other retailing.

On a yearly basis, retail sales climbed 6.4 percent.