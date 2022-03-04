04.03.2022 01:35:56

Australia Retail Sales Climb 1.8% In January

(RTTNews) - The value of retail sales in Australia was up a seasonally adjusted 1.8 percent on month in January, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Friday - coming in at A$32.491 billion.

That follows the 4.4 percent monthly drop in January.

Individually, sales were up for food, household goods, department stores and other retailing; they were down for clothing and footwear and restaurant cand café takeaway food service.

Total online retailing sales were A$3.893 billion in January.

On a yearly basis, retail sales climbed 6.4 percent.

