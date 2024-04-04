|
Australia Retail Sales Data Due On Thursday
(RTTNews) - Australia will on Thursday release February figures for retail sales, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. Sales are expected to add 0.3 percent on month after climbing 1.1 percent in January.
Australia also will see February data for building approvals with forecasts suggesting an increase of 3.0 percent on month following the 1.0 percent decline in the previous month.
Finally, the markets in China and Hong Kong are closed on Thursday for the Ching Ming Festival, and Taiwan is also shuttered for Children's Day.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Aussagen von Fed-Mitglied Kashkari: ATX und DAX in Rot -- Asiens Märkte letztlich tiefer - Shanghai-Handel ruhte
Sowohl der heimische als auch der deutsche Markt verzeichnen Abgaben am letzten Handelstag der Woche. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten ging es am Freitag letztendlich abwärts, in Shanghai fand indes kein Handel statt.