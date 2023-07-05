Australia Retail Sales Data Due On Wednesday

(RTTNews) - Australia will on Wednesday release May figures for retail sales, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. Sales are expected to add 0.7 percent on month following the flat reading in April.

Australia also will see June figures for the manufacturing and construction indexes from AiG; in May, their scores were -5.1 and -6.6, respectively.

Singapore will provide May numbers for retail sales, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 0.1 percent on month and 4.0 percent on year. That follows the 0.3 percent monthly increase and the 3.6 percent annual gain in April.

Thailand will release June figures for consumer prices, with overall inflation expected to slip 0.16 percent on year after rising 0.53 percent in May. Core CPI is tipped to rise 1.40 percent on year, easing from 1.55 percent in the previous month.

Several of the regional areas will see June services and composite PMI results, including Australia, Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore and China.