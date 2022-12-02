Britische Pfund - Australischer Dollar - Kurs (GBP - AUD)
Australia Retail Sales Dip 0.2% In October
(RTTNews) - The value of retail sales in Australia was down a seasonally adjusted 0.2 percent on month in October, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Friday - coming in at A$35.017 billion.
That missed forecasts for an increase of 0.2 percent following the 0.6 percent gain in September.
On a yearly basis, retail sales climbed 12.5 percent.
Individually, food retail was up, but household goods, clothing, department store sales, other retailing and café retailing all were down.
Online sales were relatively flat following a 0.5 percent decline in the previous month.
