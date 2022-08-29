Britische Pfund - Australischer Dollar - Kurs (GBP - AUD)
|
29.08.2022 08:00:24
Australia Retail Sales Growth Fastest In 4 Months
(RTTNews) - Australia's retail sales grew at the fastest pace in four months in July, preliminary data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed on Monday.
Retail sales gained by more-than-expected 1.3 percent month-on-month in July, faster than the 0.2 percent rise in June.
This was the biggest growth since March, when sales had advanced 1.6 percent. Economists had forecast a moderate increase of 0.3 percent.
Retail sales grew 16.5 percent on a yearly basis after June's 12.0 percent increase.
"Turnover rose in five of the six retail industries in July 2022," Ben Dorber, head of retail statistics at the ABS, said. "This shows that, despite cost-of-living pressures, households are continuing to spend."
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Powell-Rede und Sorgen um EZB: Wall Street schlussendlich tiefer -- ATX und DAX beenden Handelstag in Rot -- Asiens Börsen geben letztlich mehrheitlich nach
Der heimische Aktienmarkt beendete den ersten Handelstag der Woche schwächer. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchte ebenfalls Abschläge. Die Wall Street notierte am Montag mit negativer Tendenz. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Montag mehrheitlich abwärts.