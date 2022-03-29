|
Australia Retail Sales Jump 1.8% In February
(RTTNews) - The total value of retail sales in Australia was up a seasonally adjusted 1.8 percent on month in February, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday - coming in at A$33.085 billion.
That beat expectations for an increase of 1.0 percent following the downwardly revised 1.6 percent increase in January (originally 1.8 percent).
Individually, sales were up for household goods, clothing, department stores and restaurants; sales were down for food retailing and other retailing.
On a yearly basis, retail sales climbed 9.1 percent.
