Australia Retail Sales Jump 1.8% In January

(RTTNews) - The value of retail sales in Australia was up a seasonally adjusted1.8 percent on month in January, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Monday - coming in at A$32.491 billion.

That exceeded expectations for an increase of 0.2 percent following the 4.4 percent contraction in December.

Food retailing had the largest rise in sales this month up 2.2 per cent which is the largest monthly rise since July 2021 with sales remaining elevated at their fourth highest level in the series. This went alongside a 0.8 per cent fall in cafes, restaurants, and takeaway food services as some consumers opted to stay home.

Other industries which saw rises this month include other retailing (4.5 per cent), department stores (4.9 per cent) and household goods retailing (0.6 per cent), while clothing, footwear and personal accessory retailing fell 1.0 per cent as the only other industry to fall.