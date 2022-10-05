Britische Pfund - Australischer Dollar - Kurs (GBP - AUD)
|
05.10.2022 03:10:22
Australia Retail Sales Rise 0.6% In August
(RTTNews) - The total value of retail sales in Australia was up a seasonally adjusted 0.6 percent on month in August, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday, coming in at A$34.881 billion.
Among the individual components of the survey, sales of food (1.1 percent), household goods (2.6 percent), department stores (2.8 percent) and cafes and restaurants (1.3 percent) were up, while sales of clothing (-2.3 percent) and other retailing (-2.5 percent) were down.
On a yearly basis, sales were up 19.2 percent.
Seasonally adjusted online sales fell 2.2 percent (A$78.8 million), following a fall of 0.7 percent (A$24.4 million) in July.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Arbeitsmarktbericht wirft Schatten voraus: ATX mit Gewinnen -- DAX im Donnerstagshandel höher -- Börsen in Fernost uneinheitlich
Der ATX zeigt sich im Donnerstagshandel höher. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt geht es ebenfalls nach oben. Die Märkte in Asien zeigen eine uneinheitliche Tendenz.