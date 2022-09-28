28.09.2022 03:40:12

Australia Retail Sales Rise 0.6% On Month In August

(RTTNews) - The value of retail sales in Australia was up a seasonally adjusted 0.6 percent on month in August, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday - coming in at A$34.881 billion.

That beat forecasts for a gain of 0.4 percent following the 1.3 percent increase in July.

Individually, food (1.1 percent), household goods (2.6 percent), department stores (2.8 percent and cafes and restaurants (1.3 percent) all saw increases, while clothing (-2.3 percent) and other (-2.5 percent) were down.

On a yearly basis, retail sales were up 19.2 percent.

