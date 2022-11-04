Britische Pfund - Australischer Dollar - Kurs (GBP - AUD)
Australia Retail Sales Up 0.6% In September
(RTTNews) - The total value of retail sales in Australia was up a seasonally adjusted 0.6 percent on month in September, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Friday - coming in at A$35.096 billion.
That was in line with expectations and unchanged from the August reading.
By region, sales were up in every territory except South Australia.
On a yearly basis, retail sales jumped 17.9 percent.
For the third quarter of 2022, the value of retail sales rose a seasonally adjusted 0.2 percent on quarter and 10.0 percent on year to A$97.148 billion.
